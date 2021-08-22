Mammootty and Mohanlal receives UAE’s Golden Visa

Malayalam superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal are being conferred with the Golden Visa by the UAE government. Both the actors have gone to Dubai to receive the honour.
The Golden Visa has been granted for 10 years.
This is the first time any actor from Mollywood has received this honour.
Mohanlal is busy shooting for Prithviraj’s second movie as a director, Bro Daddy. The hero will soon start shooting for 12th Man, directed by Jeethu Joseph.
Mammootty, who has completed Amal Neerad’s Bheeshma Parvam, has joined debutante director Ratheena’s Puzhu, which has Parvathy Thiruvothu playing the female lead.