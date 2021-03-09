Mammootty and Parvathy Thiruvothu team up for 'Puzhu'

Mammootty and Parvathy Thiruvothu will play the lead in director Ratheena’s Puzhu. Puzhu is being produced by S George and co-produced by Dulquer Salmaan.

“Beyond excited to see this progressing and finally on the big screen. All the best to our team” writes Dulquer.

Harshad, Sharfu and Suhas are the scriptwriters. Harshad had scripted the Mammootty starrer Unda. Sharfu and Suhas have written Virus and Varathan. Theni Eshwar is the cinematographer. Jakes Bejoy is the music director.