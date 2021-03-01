Mammootty is into crime investigation in 'The Priest'

The second teaser of director Jofin T Chacko’s forthcoming The Priest suggests that the movie is a crime thriller.
Mammootty is a priest who is investigating the strange case where three suicides happen in the same family. He is being asked, “Have you turned to crime investigation full time, leaving God’s path?”
Produced by Anto Joseph, Unnikrishnan B, and V N Babu, The Priest has camera by Akhil George and music by Rahul Raj.
Manju Warrier and Mammootty team up for the first time on screen. Nikhila Vimal and Saniya Iyyappan include the main cast.
Here is the link to the teaser: