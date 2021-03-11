Mammootty shines as Kerala Chief Minister in 'One'

Here is the link to the trailer:

The trailer of director Santhosh Viswanath’s One has been released. Mammootty plays Kerala Chief Minister Kadakkal Chandran in the movie, which is being scripted by Bobby and Sanjay.

Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan, Salim Kumar, Murali Gopy, Alancier, Sidhique and Ranjith include the cast.

The trailer of One suggests that the movie is a political thriller. The dialogues are thrilling and Mammootty makes his entry in terrific style.

“I am not just a Chief Minister for these 15 lakh people, I am the Chief Minister for the entire 3.5 crore people of Kerala,” says Mammootty’s character in One.

One is being produced under the banner of Ichais Productions. Vaidy Somasundaram is the cinematographer. Gopi Sundar is the music director.