Mammootty starrer 'Bheeshma Parvam' starts rolling in Kochi

The shooting of Bheeshma Parvam, directed by Amal Neerad with Mammootty in the lead, has started in Kochi

The picture of Nazriya and Jyothirmayee doing the switch on together has appeared in the social media.

Nadia Moidu, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Shine Tom Chacko and Lena include the main cast. Anend C Chandran is the cinematographer. Sushin Shyam is the music director.