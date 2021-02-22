Mammootty starrer 'Bheeshma Parvam' starts rolling in Kochi

The shooting of Bheeshma Parvam, directed by Amal Neerad with Mammootty in the lead, has started in Kochi
The picture of Nazriya and Jyothirmayee doing the switch on together has appeared in the social media.
Nadia Moidu, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Shine Tom Chacko and Lena include the main cast. Anend C Chandran is the cinematographer. Sushin Shyam is the music director.
Mammootty has The Priest and One ready for release. Mammootty’s smashing look from the first look poster of Bheeshma Parvam had become viral. The look from the poster has started the rumour that Bheeshma Parvam is a gangster flick.