Mammootty starrer 'One' gets clean U

One, directed by Santhosh Viswanath, in which Mammootty plays the role of Kerala Chief Minister Kadakkal Chandran will release soon. The movie has been cleared by the Censor Board with a clean U certificate.

Produced by Sreelakshmi R, One has script by Bobby and Sanjay. Vaidy Somasundaram is the cinematographer. Gopi Sundar is the music director.