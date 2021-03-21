Mammootty starrer 'One' gets clean U

One, directed by Santhosh Viswanath, in which Mammootty plays the role of Kerala Chief Minister Kadakkal Chandran will release soon. The movie has been cleared by the Censor Board with a clean U certificate.
Produced by Sreelakshmi R, One has script by Bobby and Sanjay. Vaidy Somasundaram is the cinematographer. Gopi Sundar is the music director.
Joju George, Murali Gopy, Sidhique, Nimisha Sajayan and Binu Pappu include the cast.
Mammootty’s The Priest released recently and has been going strong.
Santhosh Viswanath has earlier directed Chirkodinja Kinavukal.
Though there was tremendous interest from OTT platforms to buy One, the makers decided to go for a theatrical release.