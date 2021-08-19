Mammootty starrer 'Puzhu' starts rolling

Puzhu, starring Mammootty and Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead, has started rolling on Chingam 1.

Mammootty appeared at the pooja ceremony in a stylish look with printed shirt, glasses and of course, with a mask.

Debutante Ratheena is the director. Harshad has written the story. He has teamed up with Sharfu and Suhas to write the screenplay. Theni Eeshwar is the cinematographer and Jakes Bejoy scores the music. Deepu Joseph is the editor.