Mammootty to play villain in Akhil Akkineni’s 'Agent'?

Malayalam superstar Mammootty will play the villain in director Surender Reddy’s Agent, which has Akhil Akkineni playing the hero, reports The New Indian Express.
Agent is said to be an espionage thriller. Akhil is playing a spy and the movie will start rolling in early July.
The report also says that the makers had considered Kannada actor Upendra for the role but decided on Mammootty eventually.
Mammootty’s last movie in Tamil was the 2019 biopic Yatra, in which he played the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y S Rajasekhara Reddy.
Mammootty had two releases in Malayalam this year, The Priest and One.