Mammootty to team up again with 'Mamankam' producer

According to Anto Joseph, producer Venu Kunnampilli had come for the initial discussions with Mammootty for a big budget venture. More details about the project have not been revealed yet.

Producer Anto Joseph recently posted a picture of superstar Mammootty, along with BJP State President K Surendran and Mamankam producer Vennu Kunnampilli.

Venu Kunnampilli had produced the 2019 movie Mamankam, with Mammootty as the hero. The big budget movie, directed by M Padmakumar, was a period drama.

The superstar has completed 50 years in cinema industry and the BJP State President had visited him to congratulate for achieving the milestone.