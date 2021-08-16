Mammootty to team up again with 'Mamankam' producer

Producer Anto Joseph recently posted a picture of superstar Mammootty, along with BJP State President K Surendran and Mamankam producer Vennu Kunnampilli.
According to Anto Joseph, producer Venu Kunnampilli had come for the initial discussions with Mammootty for a big budget venture. More details about the project have not been revealed yet.
Venu Kunnampilli had produced the 2019 movie Mamankam, with Mammootty as the hero. The big budget movie, directed by M Padmakumar, was a period drama.
The superstar has completed 50 years in cinema industry and the BJP State President had visited him to congratulate for achieving the milestone.