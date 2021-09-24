Mammootty to team up with Lijo Jose Pellissery

Ace filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery is all set to team up with superstar Mammootty soon, as per reports.
In fact, there are two projects that are being planned now by the duo. While the first one is an anthology for a prominent OTT platform, which is based on the stories of celebrated author M T Vasudevan Nair, the next is a feature film, which will be produced by Mammootty.
Lijo Jose Pellissery, whose Jallikattu was India’s entry to the Oscars last year, has Churuli ready for release. Mammootty is currently shooting for Ratheena’s Puzhu.