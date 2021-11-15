Mammootty's bilingual titled 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam'

Malayalam Megastar Mammootty is acting in a Tamil-Malayalam film with Lijo Jose Pellisery of Jallikattu and Angamaly Diaries fame. Theni Eeshwar who cranked camera Mammootty's Peranbu is handling the cinematography for the film and the actor's newly launched production house Mammootty Company is bankrolling the project.

Titled Nanpakal Nerathu Mayyakkam, the shoot is happening in Pazhani and surrounding locales. Ashokan also plays a pivotal role in the bilingual that will be predominantly shot in Tamil Nadu and Kerala border. The title of the Malayalam version is yet to be officially announced.

Interestingly, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam is Lijo's first direct Tamil film. Movie buffs in Tamil raved about his Jallikattu and Angamaly Diaries and even some of the top Tamil directors including Mani Ratnam loved his work.



