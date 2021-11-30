Mammootty’s 'CBI 5' starts rolling

The fifth part of the Oru CBI Diarykurippu series has started rolling in Kochi.
Mammootty will return as the soft-spoken but brilliant detective Sethurama Iyer. The superstar will join the shoot during the early days of next month.
K Madhu is directing the movie, with script by S N Swamy.
Meanwhile there are rumours doing the rounds regarding the possible cast of the movie. It is said that Mukesh returns as cop Chacko once again. According to some reports, Iyer will have two female cops in his team this time.
Renji Panicker, Asha Sarath, Dileesh Pothen, Soubin Shahir and Ramesh Pisharody includes the cast.