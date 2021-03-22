Mammootty’s 'One' to release on Mar 26

One, in which Mammootty plays Kerala Chief Minister Kadakkal Chandran, will hit the screens on Mar 26. The release date was announced today.

Directed by Santhosh Viswanath, One has been scripted by Bobby and Sanjay. Sreelakshmi R is the producer.

Meanwhile, there were rumours in the social media that some opposition leaders had objected to the release of One now, perhaps because the hero’s character is believed to resemble the current Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan.