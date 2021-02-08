Mammootty’s smashing look from 'Bheeshma Parvam' is an instant hit

A few days back a video showing Mammootty’s mass entry at the AMMA office inauguration had social media gushing about the veteran superstar’s handsome look.
Now the poster of his next movie, Bheeshma Parvam directed by Amal Neerad, has come out and has got a sensational welcome. The actor sports a bearded look, which has everyone raving about Mammootty’s evergreen charm.
Amal was expected to start Bilal but it is Bheeshma Parvam that will be rolling first.
There are rumours doing the rounds that Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi are also part of the cast, but no official confirmation has been made by the makers on this as yet.