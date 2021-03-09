Mammootty's 'The Priest' to release on March 11

Mammootty will play Fr. Benedict in the crime thriller, The Priest, produced by Anto Joseph, Unnikrishnan B and V N Babu. The story and direction is by debutant Jofin T Chacko.
The Priest has Manju Warrier playing the female lead. Mammootty is teaming up with Manju Warrier on screen for the first time.
Nikhila Vimal and Saniya Iyyappan include the main cast.
The release of The Priest happens at a time when the Kerala state government has given the permission for second shows.
The Priest has screenplay and dialogues by Deepu Pradeep and Shyam Menon. Akhil George is the cinematographer. Rahul Raj is the music director.
The Priest will hit the screens on Mar 11.