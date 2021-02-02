Mamta Mohandas to pair opposite Arya in 'Enemy'!

It's well known that Arya and Vishal are sharing screen space in the upcoming action thriller film Enemy. Directed by Anand Shankar, Thaman is composing the music for the film.

While Mrinalini Ravi plays Vishal's pair, Mamta Mohandas one of the top heroine in Malayalam will play Arya's pair in the film. Interestingly, Mamta had earlier paired opposite Vishal in his 2006 Tamil film Sivapathigaaram. Mamta was away from Tamil cinema for a while but with Enemy and the upcoming film Oomai Vizhigal with Prabhu Deva, she is all set to make a comeback.