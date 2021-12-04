Man boards DTC bus, passes away in sleep

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) A man in his 50s, who had boarded a DTC bus on Saturday afternoon, dozed off, only to never wake up again.

The incident occured on a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus on the Dhaula Kuan-Mayur Vihar route.

"We are not sure from exactly where this person boarded the bus as he did not buy a ticket," the bus conductor told IANS, adding, "When we reached the final stop, a fellow passenger tried to wake him up but he just did not respond."