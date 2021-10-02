Manav Soneji opens up on his next show 'Dil-e-Couch'

Talking about the show, Manav says: "'Dil-e-Couch' is a comedy web series with a unique name. It's a family drama-comedy. I can't share many details about the project, but I'm sure it will be loved by everyone."

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Actor Manav Soneji, who was seen in the TV show 'Kaatelal & Sons' that recently went off air, will now be seen in a pivotal role in the web series ‘Dil-e-Couch.

Manav will be reuniting with ‘Kaatelal & Sons' makers Megha Chakraborty and Sahil for ‘Dil-e-Couch'.

"Megha Chakraborty and Sahil Phull are the makers of 'Dil-e-Couch', and I am glad to work with them again. Thanks to Megha didi and Sahil bhai who have always been so supportive," says Manav, who is known for his works in ‘Mere Sai', ‘Akbar', 'Tedi Medhi Family', 'Badi Door Se Aaye Hai',' AdhaFULL', 'Gumraah 5' and many more.

Sharing about his role in the show, he reveals: "I am playing ‘Patkan', who is a kind of 'tapori' and 'mavalee', but a comic one. The audience loved me as ‘Phitkari' (in 'Kaatelal & Sons'), but ‘Patkan' is totally different and I am sure they will be surprised!"

He further adds: "It's a light-hearted family comedy-drama. The audience will love it because all the characters in this show are very unique. We are super excited with this concept."

