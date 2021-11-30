Mandatory isolation for int'l passengers from 12 countries: Goa CM

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of top officials from the state Health Department, Goa Medical College, Airports Authority of India and the Mormugao Port Trust, Sawant also said that all international passengers arriving in Goa will also have to mandatorily undertake a Covid-19 test on arrival.

Panaji, Nov 30 (IANS) International passengers arriving in Goa from any of the 12 countries affected by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus will have to stay in isolation for 14 days, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.

"Every international passenger will be compulsorily tested. This has been decided. Passengers from the 12 countries which are affected (by the new variation) will have to be isolated. They will be monitored. This will be the strict protocol followed at the Goa airport and MPT (designated international cruise terminal)," Sawant said.

Sawant also said that according to central government guidelines, inbound passengers from the 12 countries on arrival in Goa will have to isolate themselves and get themselves tested after 7 days. "If they are negative there will be some relaxation for the remaining seven days," he said.

"Government of India guidelines for these 12 countries will be strictly followed. We have said that every international passenger will be tested at the MPT and airport. The protocol will be implemented tomorrow," the Chief Minister also said.

