Mandaviya to meet state, UT Health Ministers on vaccination drive

The meeting, to be held virtually in the morning, will discuss ways to ensure vaccination of all adults who have not got their first dose of vaccine or are overdue for their second dose.

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting on Thursday with Health Ministers of all states and UTs on Covid vaccination, and accelerating the recently-launched doorstep vaccine campaign - "Har Ghar Dastak".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, on November 3, held a meeting with District Magistrates and health officials of over 45 districts across 12 states and Union Territories where the first dose coverage was less than 50 per cent, and said the vaccination drive needs 'Har Ghar Dastak' approach to achieve the target.

He had urged the health workers to reach every house with passion "Har Ghar Tika, Ghar Ghar Tika (Vaccination jab at doorstep at every house)". He also asked them to work in the spirit of "Har Ghar Dastak" or knocking on every doorstep to ensure full vaccination.

According to the Health Ministry, 79.2 per cent of India's adult population has received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, while more than 37 per cent of them has been administered both the doses.

The top five states which have administered the highest number of doses are Uttar Pradesh followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh

Over 16.13 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered, the Health Ministry said.

--IANS

