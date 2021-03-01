'Mandela' to premiere on Vijay TV, yet another Y Not Studios film to skip theatrical release

It looks like, Sashikanth's Y Not Studios have decided to not release any of their films this year in theaters.
Only recently, they premiered their Aelay on Vijay TV after theater owners demanded an assurance from the production house to not premiere the film for at least thirty days. Sashikanth has also sold his biggie Jagame Thandhiram to Netflix despite earning the wrath of the film's hero Dhanush who also stays out of all forms of promotions.
The latest update is that Sashi is planning to premiere his upcoming film Mandela featuring Yogi Babu in the lead. Produced by director Balaji Mohan's Open Window, Y Not Studios Sashikanth, and Reliance Entertainment, debutant Mandonne Ashwin is directing the film.
Vidhu Ayyanna is cranking the camera for the film, Philomin Raj takes care of the cuts and Bharath Shankar is composing the music.