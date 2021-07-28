Mandira Bedi celebrates daughter Tara's 5th birthday, shares family photo

"8th July ! One year today since you came into our lives, sweet sweet Tara.. And so we celebrate you today.. it's your 5th birthday, my baby. I love you so much #beginagain," she wrote on Instagram.Along with the note, Mandira shared a string of images featuring her son Vir, daughter Tara and her late husband Raj Kaushal, who passed away last month after suffering a cardiac arrest.Fans and several members of the film industry have also wished the little one a very happy birthday."Aww.. God bless our angel. Tarooo and her beautiful mommy. Sending an ocean of love to you my M," actor Vidya Malavade commented.Actor Ronit Bose Roy wrote: "Happiest 5th Tara. Wish you a life filled with love and joy."For the unversed, Mandira and her late husband Raj Kaushal had adopted Tara in July last year.Introducing Tara to her Instagram family, Mandira had posted a family portrait, saying she is blessed to have Tara in her life."She has come to us, Like a blessing from above. Our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit. With eyes that sparkle like stars. Sister to her Vir. Welcoming her home. With open arms and pure love. Grateful, thankful. blessed. Tara Bedi Kaushal. Became a part of our family on 28th July 2020," Mandira had written. (ANI)