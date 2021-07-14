Mandira Bedi fondly remembers husband Raj Kaushal on their 23rd wedding anniversary

To mark her 23rd wedding anniversary, Mandira took to Instagram and posted a string of images, wherein she can be seen happily posing with her late husband."25 years of knowing each other. 23 years of marriage.. through all the struggle.. through every crest and trough.." she captioned the post.Several social media users along with fellow celebrities including Huma Qureshi, Arjun Bijlani, Armaan Malik, Rhea Chakraborty reacted to the post and dropped heart emoticons in the comments section.Raj Kaushal, who had directed films like 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi' and 'Shaadi Ke Laddoo', died on June 30 after suffering a heart attack.Before posting pictures of Raj Kaushal, Mandira deleted her profile icon on Instagram and replaced it with a black screen.For the unversed, Mandira and Raj Kaushal had tied the knot in 1999 and have a son named Vir. In 2020, the two had even adopted a 4-year-old girl and named her Tara. (ANI)