Mandira Bedi to play 'fierce, fiery, fantastic' cop in upcoming web series

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Mandira Bedi will soon be seen in a cop avatar, in an upcoming murder mystery series.

"I play role of Ruhana Dhulap, a sharp, short-tempered yet successful police officer. She is fierce, fiery and fantastic at what she does. However, it is this one murder case of a young businessman that has her completely web locked and she puts her all into solving it."