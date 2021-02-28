Mandy Moore shares adorable photo of newborn son August Harrison

The 'This Is Us' star took to Instagram to share cute pictures of the baby boy August Harrison, on Saturday (local time) and wrote, "One week earthside."The image showed her newborn looking cosy underneath a blanket, and went on to share that it has been "the best week ever."Ending on a humorous note, the singer included a hashtag referencing both her hit NBC show as well as her son: "This Is Gus."Although Moore's birth plan had to be altered, her baby boy arrived right on time.While announcing her bundle of joy's arrival, she wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday,"Gus is here.""He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined," Moore added.The star went on to reveal the sweet story behind her son's name, which Moore said she and her husband decided on early into their pregnancy."It was last August when @taylordawesgoldsmith and I found out we were having a boy (it's also Taylor's birth month) and we always loved the name," she wrote days later alongside a photo of the newborn sleeping with a small grey blanket with his name embroidered across it.Moore also shared that her son's blanket holds even more sentimental value for the couple."For our anniversary in November, T gifted me with this blanket with the 'A' (for Amanda) made from extra material from my wedding dress and 'T' (for Taylor) from his wedding shirt," she wrote."Felt like a very fitting amalgamation of our whole story. I can't wait to pass this on to our sweet August one day." (ANI)