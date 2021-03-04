Mandy Moore's dog is cancer free

Los Angeles, March 4 (IANS) Hollywood actress Mandy Moore on Thursday revealed that the day her son August Harrison was born, was also the day when her pet dog, Jackson was declared cancer free, just hours before she went into labour.

"In the flutter of all things Gus, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention that this guy got a clean bill of health. His tumor was benign. Cancer-free," Moore wrote on Instagram stories.