Mani Ratnam & Jayendra says that 'Navarasa' will work with the viewers.

In this conversation with Sreedhar Pillai, Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan, who are producing Netflix’s anthology series Navarasa says that it brings together some of the big names in Kollywood and is a fundraiser for the workers of the film industry who lost out during the pandemic.

Q. What made you produce Navarasa and contribute towards the industry workers' welfare?

Mani Ratnam : The pandemic had left the industry in a bad shape as workers who form the bulk of it were struggling to make their ends meet. It was then that my good friend Jayendra and the rest of the team suggested we raise funds by making a series and generate funds to support those in the film industry who have been affected by the COVID19 crisis.

Jayendra : We have in the past brainstormed and come up with unique ideas to raise money, to soothe, and try to alleviate the agony of people who are going through hell due to the pandemic. That’s how the idea of Navarasa, a compilation of short films made by different directors and artists came to us, which was welcomed instantly by directors, actors, and technicians.

Q. So how does the worker benefit from Navarasa ?

Mani Ratnam : Every single rupee that we make will go into the upliftment of the film industry worker and his family. Nobody working on the project has taken a professional fee and was keen to back the project. It was a wonderful gesture on everybody’s part and came straight from the heart. We are close to reaching our target between Rs 12 to 15 Crores, which will go directly to the worker and his family. And we are happy that Netflix has come forward to take this confluence of emotion, talent, people, and the cause to the world.

Jayendra : The mechanism is simple, we are working with Bhumika Trust which was set up for disaster relief management, and have issued individual credit cards to all workers. Nearly 12,000 workers in the film industry will benefit from it. Each ICICI card is pre-loaded with Rs 1500 every month and can be used only in select grocery shops near their homes. In a way, the benefit directly reaches the worker or his family and cannot be misused.

Q. How has Navarasa shaped out ?

Mani Ratnam : Navarasa as the title indicates is about 9 human emotions or ‘rasas’ - anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace, and wonder and made by 9 different filmmakers.

Jayendra : The 9 -episodes have been done by 9 directors - Bejoy Nambiar, Priyadarshan, Gautham Menon, Karthick Subbaraj, Karthik Narain, Vasanth, Arvind Swamy, Rathindran Prasad, and Sarjun.

Q. Why did you chose an OTT platform as traditionally your films had hit the theatres?

Mani Ratnam : First and foremost we are in the midst of a pandemic and theatres are closed. Please note that for a project like Navarasa a 9-part anthology, with each story running into 30 to 40 minutes and a run time of nearly 5 hours plus, and the best place to watch is the OTT.

Jayendra - The response from the industry when we sounded it was amazing, as everybody wanted to be part of it and the anthology idea fitted in with the OTT format.

Q. Why haven’t both of you not directed any of the short films ?

Mani Ratnam - In the beginning itself, we want to just execute the project as producers and consciously decided not to direct any episode.

Q. Tell us a bit about each of the 9 stories and the directors.

Mani Ratnam - Edhiri by Bejoy Nambiar is etched well, with some good performances. Summer of 92 by Priyadarsan is light-hearted real story based on an incident, there is a RK Narayan feel to it. Project Agni from Karthik Narain is a very fresh and innovative script and looks interesting. Payasam from Vasanth is based on a Tamil short story by a famous author. Peace by Karthick Subbaraj is something different and very close to his heart. With Roudhram , Arvind Swamy is making his directorial debut. I saw the spark in him at an early stage.Inmai by Rathindran Prasad, shows he has a good command of the medium. Thunintha Pin by Sarjun a former assistant of mine and it looks promising.

Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru with Gautham Menon directing it, love and emotion has been worked out well.

Jayendra : Navarasa is a 9-part anthology where every short film is about one Rasa. We spoke to a lot of people but in the end, only we could fit 9 stories, and everybody has done a wonderful job. I’m sure Navarasa will work with the viewers.

Q. Do you think OTT and theatre will co-exist ?

Mani Ratnam : There is a lot of freedom we get as filmmakers via the OTT platform. A film like Navarasa, would have been unthinkable earlier. It opens up new avenues to directors as the game is changing. But theatres will always be there and the magic of theatres is here to stay. Streaming platforms is a new way to tell stories, both will co-exist.

Jayendra : OTT opens up different ways of storytelling, and offers a lot of fresh new ideas and variety for filmmakers.

Q. When is your long in the making Ponniyin Selvan releasing? Will it be a OTT or a theatrical release?

Mani Ratnam : When is the Pandemic going away? We have some more shoot left, though I would say a substantial part of the film has been shot, almost 75 percent. It’s tough doing the film in these difficult times. The scale and canvass of Ponniyin Selvan is bigger than my previous films The film will only first premiere in a theatre.