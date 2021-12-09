Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman start working on the background score of 'Ponniyin Selvan'!

Maverick filmmaker Mani Ratnam has started working on the background score of his magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan with his favorite composer AR Rahman. The Academy Award-winning composer shared the video of a briefing session of Mani Ratnam for the musicians in the recording studio.

In the video, Mani Ratnam explains a scene between the emperor and Ponniyin Selvan to tell them how the tempo should rise. Produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, Ravi Varman has cranked the camera for the film and they have wrapped up the shoot long back.

The film also boasts an ensemble of actors including Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarathkumar, Parthiepan, Jayaram, Sara Arjun, and Vikram Prabhu.

The film is scheduled to hit the screens in Summer 2022.