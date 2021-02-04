Mani Ratnam completes 70% shoot of Ponniyin Selvan, Vikram to join the sets from this week!

Maverick filmmaker Mani Ratnam has completed around 70% shoot of his upcoming magnum opus period film Ponniyin Selvan . The latest update is that the director is planning to shoot a grand song with nearly 200 junior artists this week. We also hear that Chiyaan Vikram will be joining the team from this schedule.

Already, Mani Ratnam is shooting scenes featuring Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, and others in the ongoing schedule.

Produced by Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, AR Rahman is composing the music for the film and Ravi Varman cranks the camera.

If all goes well, the first part of the film will hit the screens in the first quarter of 2022. Based on Kalki's epic novel, the film will be released in two parts.

