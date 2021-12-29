Mani Ratnam planning for one more anthology like Navarasa?

Maverick filmmaker Mani Ratnam is planning to produce one more anthology like Navarasa, says a bankable source in the industry. Reports say that for this new anthology, Mani Ratnam is planning to rope in promising directors who rose to fame in 2021. If all goes well, the new anthology will also go live on Netflix but an official announcement is awaited.

Meanwhile, Mani Ratnam is busy with the post-production works of his magnum opus film Ponniyin Selvan. Jointly produced by Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarathkumar, Parthiepan, Jayaram, Sara Arjun, and Vikram Prabhu are playing pivotal characters in the film.

AR Rahman is composing the music for the film while Ravi Varman has cranked the camera.

Ponniyin Selvan will be releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.