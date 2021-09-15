Mani Ratnam resumes 'Ponniyin Selvan' in Pollachi!

Maverick filmmaker Mani Ratnam has resumed shooting for his magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan in Pollachi. After completing the scenes in North India, the entire team is back in Tamil Nadu. Sources say that a few outdoor scenes will be shot in Pollachi and then, the team will move to Mysore to shoot sequences that are to be shot in a palace backdrop.

Produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, the film boasts an ensemble of actors including Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarathkumar, Parthiepan, Jayaram, Sara Arjun, and Vikram Prabhu. AR Rahman is composing the music for the film while Ravi Varman cranks the camera.

Based on Kalki's epic novel, Ratnam is planning to wrap up both parts by the end of this year.

The first part of the film will hit the screens in the first half of 2022