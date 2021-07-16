Mani Ratnam resumes 'Ponniyin Selvan' in Pondicherry!

Reliable sources in the industry say that the maverick filmmaker Mani Ratnam has resumed the shoot of his magnum opus film Ponniyin Selvan. Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi will be joining the team in this new schedule. Mani is said to have completed around 70% of the shoot.

Produced by Lyca Productions and Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies, Ponniyin Selvan is based on Kalki's epic novel.