Mani Ratnam resumes 'Ponniyin Selvan' in Pondicherry!

Reliable sources in the industry say that the maverick filmmaker Mani Ratnam has resumed the shoot of his magnum opus film Ponniyin Selvan. Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi will be joining the team in this new schedule. Mani is said to have completed around 70% of the shoot.
Produced by Lyca Productions and Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies, Ponniyin Selvan is based on Kalki's epic novel.
Trisha, Aishwarya Rai, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarathkumar, and Vikram Prabhu are also playing pivotal characters in the film.
Mani Ratnam's regular AR Rahman is composing the music and Ravi Varman handles the camera.
The first part of Ponniyin Selvan will be out early next year. Mani is planning to release the film in two parts. Besides Tamil, Ponniyin Selvan will also release in Telugu and Hindi