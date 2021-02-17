Mani Ratnam to release both the parts of 'Ponniyin Selvan' in 2022?

Later, Ratnam is planning to shoot a crucial sequence in Jaipur and with that schedule, the entire film will be wrapped up.

The maverick filmmaker Mani Ratnam is currently busy shooting for his magnum opus period action drama Ponniyin Selvan in Hyderabad. The latest update we hear is that the director will be filming important scenes in the grand sets of Ramoji Film City till March first week.

Sources say that Mani Ratnam is planning to release both the first and the second part of the film in 2022. The filmmaker has completed the entire shoot in one go because all the male actors are unable to start their other projects due to their current long hair and thick beard.

Produced by Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, the film boasts an ensemble of actors including Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Nizhalgal Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Mohan Raman.

AR Rahman is composing the music for the film and Ravi Varman cranks the camera.