Mani Ratnam's masterplan for 'Ponniyin Selvan'

Sify.com had mentioned that the maverick filmmaker Mani Ratnam has resumed the shoot of his magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan in Pondicherry with Vikram, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi.

The latest update we hear is that from next month, Mani will be returning back to Hyderabad to complete the entire film. Yes, if all goes well, the entire shoot of this biggie will be wrapped up in August.