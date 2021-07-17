Mani Ratnam's masterplan for 'Ponniyin Selvan'

Sify.com had mentioned that the maverick filmmaker Mani Ratnam has resumed the shoot of his magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan in Pondicherry with Vikram, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi.
The latest update we hear is that from next month, Mani will be returning back to Hyderabad to complete the entire film. Yes, if all goes well, the entire shoot of this biggie will be wrapped up in August.
As reported earlier, Ratnam is planning to release Ponniyin Selvan in two parts. The first part of the film will be out for the Summer holidays of 2022.
Produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, AR Rahman is composing the music for the film and Ravi Varman cranks the camera.
Trisha, Aishwarya Rai, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarathkumar, and Vikram Prabhu are also playing pivotal characters in this biggie.