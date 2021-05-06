Maniesh Paul discusses Covid protocols in first episode of podcast

Maniesh shared snippets from the interview with the doctor where he asked common questions such as which test was important, whether it was necessary to keep an oxygen concentrator at home, and if we need to be scared of vaccination.

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Actor Maniesh Paul took to Instagram on Thursday to post a conversation with a doctor about Covid protocols and information around the disease. The conversation was part of the first episode of his podcast, "The Maniesh Paul Podcast".

He is told it is important not to panic and that the second wave is always like a Tsunami.

"The Maniesh Paul Podcast Guys starting trrw!! On my youtube channel Thanks doctor @drgautambhansali1 for sharing some important info on covid...salute to all the doctors!!" wrote the actor.

In the podcast, the actor will be discussing topics like basic precautions to follow against Covid-19, the nature of the virus and other concepts related to the deadly disease.

The guestlist of "The Maniesh Paul Podcast" is expected to include actors, doctors, socialites amongst others.

Maniesh would be next seen in the film "Jug Jugg Jeeyo". The film stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

--IANS

anj/vnc