Maniesh Paul receives heartfelt birthday wishes from Bollywood celebrities

Taking to his Twitter handle, veteran actor Anil Kapoor posted a picture of his 'Jug Jugg Jiyo' co-star and wrote, "Happy Birthday, @ManishPaul03! Wishing you a year filled with health, success & happiness!"Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez also shared a quirky picture with the birthday boy on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy bday @manieshpaul Stay your wacky cool self!"Veteran actor Suniel Shetty also extended birthday wishes to the star anchor on Twitter by writing, "A very happy birthday to you @ManishPaul03 May you have a year full of laughter and joy, and may you keep entertaining us with your wit and humour. Lots of love!"Sharing an uber-cool artwork of Maniesh on Twitter, 'Ek Villain' actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Happy Birthday Dearest @ManishPaul03 - may you forever entertain us with your impeccable wit. Loads of love, happiness, and good health to you. & yes I have kept my promise. Hope you like your artwork.National award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee also extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Maniesh on his Twitter handle and wrote, "A very happy birthday to you my friend @ManishPaul03 chamakte rahiye!!! (keep shining)."Fans and other fellow celebrities from the entertainment industry also showered Maniesh with heartwarming wishes on his 40th birthday.Speaking of his work front, Maniesh Paul would be seen slipping into the character of a Punjabi boy for the upcoming family drama 'Jug Jugg Jiyo' that also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and veteran actors Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in lead roles.For the movie, the actor has been working out to bulk up his body to ace his role after he recovered from COVID-19 on December 19, last year.Apart from 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', Maniesh also has an interesting lineup of projects, which is expected to be announced soon. The actor and host are currently making waves with his podcast that invites people from different walks of life to engage in heartfelt conversations. (ANI)