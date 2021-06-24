Maniesh Paul shares a funny anecdote from his school days

Taking to Instagram, Maniesh recalled how the camera person applied make-up on the former's face to hide his pimples."Still remember this..dreams in my eyes...had gone to a photo lab in Malviya Nagar, Delhi ...he had even put on some makeup to hide my pimples... hahahahaha. He said ki bhai hero lag rahe ho....and I believed....kasam se himmat ki daad deni padegi iss ladke ki waise mummy ne kala dhaaga bhi pehnaya tha ki unke hero bete ko nazar naa lage hahahaha mummy #mp #schooldays #love #life #mainaisabhitha #photoshoot," he captioned the post.Maniesh's throwback picture has left netizens in splits."Hero toh tum ban gaye bhaiya," actor Shruti Seth commented."hahahahaha... awesome," a user wrote.Maniesh moved to Mumbai in 2005. Before signing his first movie 'Mickey Virus' in 2013, he had tried his hand at several fields -- including radio jockeying. Apart from acting, Maniesh is also popular for his anchoring skills. He has hosted several reality TV shows such as 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' and 'India's Got Talent'. (ANI)