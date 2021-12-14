Maniesh Paul to take the hotseat on 'KBC 13'

Talking about his experience, Maniesh says: "It feels like a homecoming to return to the sets of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' on camera. It is a known fact that I'm a huge admirer of Amitabh Bachchan sir and can never deny an opportunity to meet him."

Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) Popular host Maniesh Paul will be seen appearing on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' for the 'Shaandaar Shukriya' episode. He will also be hosting a segment in the show.

Maniesh, who is seen hosting 'India's Best Dancer Season 2' is going to come with well-known TV actresses Disha Parmar (Priya) from 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2', Chandni Sharma (Akanksha) from 'Kaamnaa' and Additi Gupta (Dr Deepika) from 'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii'.

Maniesh Paul has earlier co-hosted 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' with Amitabh Bachchan in 2014.

"Being on 'KBC' takes me back to the one most fortunate event of my life, where I could share the screen with him to co-host the show, till date, I regard that as my biggest professional achievement. I am extremely delighted to take the hotseat for the first time in my life and be quizzed by Amitabh Bachchan sir himself," he adds.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

