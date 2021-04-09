Maniesh Paul urges fans to 'be happy', 'spread love'

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Actor Maniesh Paul took to Instagram to share a positive message with fans on Friday.

The actor posted a picture looking upwards, dressed in blue printed PJs with a mug in hand. He wrote about how he is full of gratitude for everything happening in his life.

"I start my day with looking up and saying thank you to that magician up there...smile,be happy,spread love,be kind...have a fantastic day...love you all #mp #love #life #goodday #goodlife #gratitude," he wrote.