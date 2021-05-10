Manimegalai Gangai Amaren passes away

Both Venkat Prabhu and Premgi have often praised their mom in several interviews.

Manimegalai(69), wife of famous music composer, lyricist, director, TV host, and producer Gangai Amaren passed away last night at 11 pm due to prolonged illness. Manimegalai is also the mother of famous filmmaker Venkat Prabhu and music composer turned actor Premgi Amaran.

Many celebs from the film fraternity and media have conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Gangai Amaren is the younger brother of legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja. As it's the pandemic period and Tamil Nadu Government has announced a strict lockdown, the family is planning to cremate Manimegalai Gangai Amaren with the presence of a minimum number of family members and friends.

We at Sify.com convey our condolences to the bereaved family.