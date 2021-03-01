Maninee De to play a bigger role in 'LSD: Love, Scandal & Doctors' season 2

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Actress Maninee De, who is part of the series LSD: Love, Scandal & Doctors, says that although she didn't get much screen time this season, her character will have more to do next season.

"I loved being part of the show although my character was on air m for a very short span of time this season. But the role definitely was a major part of the story. The wife to the chief of the hospital and the mother of an intern and resident is one character that just can't be overlooked. In season two, however, I will be playing a much bigger part," she says.