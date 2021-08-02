Manish Choudhary returns to stage with 'Pashmina' on Nine Rasa

Talking about his return to the stage Manish said: "'Pashmina' is a very powerful play with Kashmir as the backdrop. Writer Mrinal Mathur weaves the intricate emotions of a sensitive relationship through the play and director Rasika Agashe with her directorial skills gets it alive on the stage."

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Actor Manish Choudhary returns to the stage with "Pashmina", a play for Nine Rasa, a digital theatre platform by Shreyas Talpade.

The actor thanked Shreyas. He said: "Would also like to thank Shreyas Talpade for providing a great platform Nine Rasa where the play will forever stay online for people to go back and watch."

In the play "Pashmina", Manish plays the role of a husband and a father, as the story revolves around a secret visit down memory lane.

Director of the play Rasika Agashe shares: "The actors were a delight to work with. Especially Manish Choudhary and Vibha Tiwari transformed themselves into the characters with such ease, I myself was lost in their performances when I was on the set directing them. They truly did justice to the writing of the play."

Shreyas launched the OTT app Nine Rasa in April this year.

Manish was last seen in the web series "Bombay Begums".

