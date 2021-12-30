Manish Goel: I went behind the camera, learnt the process of filmmaking in 2021

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) Actor Manish Goel, who was previously seen in 2020 in the show 'Hamari Wali Good News' playing the role of Dr Raghav Sharma, says in 2021 he was busy working behind the camera.

He says: "I was last seen on screen in 2020, but the fact is in 2021 I was working for my film 'Hanak'. People may assume that I was out of work or may be on break which is not true. As an actor, I was very oppurtunate in 2021 as I got to learn the complete process of filmmaking. On the other hand, 2021 was lucky for me as after the pandemic we got to do many events with new guidelines of the new normal. The year was a fun filled learning time for me."