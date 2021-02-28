Manish Malhotra shares glimpse of 'perfect Sunday'

The 54-year-old celebrity stylist put out a selfie on Instagram in which he is seen all masked up for a Sunday outing.In the picture, Malhotra is seen dressed in a classy black designer crew neck T-shirt while he clicked the snap in the backdrop of what seems to be the garden of his lavish home. As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state, the celebrity costume designer is also seen sporting a matching mask to his attire.Talking about how the scenario of a 'perfect Sunday' seems like to him, Malhotra wrote in the caption, "#nature #sunlight The perfect #sunday #mask @manishmalhotraworld."In appreciation of the post, fans chimed into the comments section and left heart and fire emoticons.Malhotra keeps on posting on social media about his activities and his get-together with Bollywood stars.Earlier last week, the former fashion designer hosted a party at his residence in Bandra and shared a glimpse from 'perfect Saturday night'.The pictures see the young stars of Bollywood including Sara Ali Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh, and film director Karan Johar as they cherish the party at the renowned designer's home. (ANI)