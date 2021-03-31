Manish Verma: Had no idea about Mumbai when I moved here

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Television actor Manish Verma, who is seen on the TV series "Teri Meri Ikk Jindri", has revealed that he had no idea about Mumbai when he moved to the city a couple of years ago.

Talking about coming to Mumbai and following his passion for acting, Manish shared: "Mujhe Mumbai ka M bhi nahi pata tha (had no idea about Mumbai whatsoever) when I moved to the city. Acting has always been in the back of my mind, but I didn't know where to begin. I started to work as a model but much later I eventually shifted to Mumbai and started giving auditions thereafter. At that time too I didn't come with a plan as to where to shift and what to do. I knew Film City in Mumbai was big and I settled with my friend close by there. The process of networking and making a step in the industry has been and is still a gradual phase."

Manish said he never really felt he was struggling and he rather focused on embracing all the opportunities that knocked on the door.

"I have never really focused on the struggle that might have happened and hence I never really felt it so much. My focus ever since I decided to be an actor has been on my target that I want to achieve any how in life. I pay little attention to the smaller problems that come in life," he shared.

Manish plays a negative character named Gulshan on the Zee TV show "Teri Meri Ikk Jindri". The show stars Amandeep Sidhu and Adhvik Mahajan.

