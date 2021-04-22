Manisha Yadav tested positive for COVID19

These days many actors and actresses are getting infected by COVID19 in the second wave mainly due to their continuous film shoots. Aishwarya Lekshmi, Atharvaa Murali, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and many actors in Bollywood have tested positive for the virus and a few are recovered now.

The latest update is that Manisha Yadav of Vazhakku En 18/9, Aadhalal Kaadhal Seiveer, and Trisha Illana Nayanthara fame tested positive for the coronavirus.

The actress said that she is isolated now and feeling positive about recovering from the infection. Manisha said that she feels breathlessness occasionally.

"Positive++.. Isolated. But also very positive of quick recovery. Personally not so bad so far, except the breathlessness sometimes. But I would say theres nothing better than totally skipping this. So #stayathome #StaySafeStayHealthy & #MaskUpIndia", tweeted Manisha Yadav.

We at Sify.com wishing her a speedy recovery!