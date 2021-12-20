Maniyanpillai Raju, Lal and Vijay Babu upset the official panel in AMMA elections

Unlike the usual practice where the office bearers are elected unopposed, this year’s Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) General Body witnessed elections to some posts.

There were two posts of Vice Presidents, for which Asha Sarath and Swetha Menon represented the official panel. With Maniyanpillai Raju deciding to contest there was election to the post, in which Maniyanpillai Raju and Swetha Menon were declared winners.

There were 14 contestants to the 11 member executive committee. Baburaj, Nivin Pauly, Manju Pillai, Rachana Narayanankutty, Sudheer Karamana, Lena, Honey Rose, Surabhi Lakshmi, Tovino Thomas, Tini Tom and Unni Mukundan represented the official panel, while Lal, Vijay Babu and Nazar Latheef also joined the fray, which resulted in elections to the post.

Nivin Pauly, Honey Rose and Nazar Latheef lost in the elections to the executive committee.