Manjot Singh: Good to unlearn to get into process of attempting something new

Talking about his character, Manot said: "As far as my character Rishi is concerned, you can see the bond growing between him and the girl he likes -- Wild Butterfly (portrayed by Elnaaz Norouzi), who works in the adult entertainment industry. It's just about two individuals connecting with each other through the medium of the internet."

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Actor Manjot Singh, who currently awaits the release of his upcoming web show "Chutzpah", says he was not shy of portraying his character in the show because it is very relatable and that he did workshops to imbibe the body language.

He said he was not apprehensive about playing the character of Rishi.

"It's sort of an attachment that Rishi has with that girl. Sometimes, we find the brightest thing in a darkest space. I cannot reveal much as that would give away the story. I wasn't shy of portraying my character because it's very relatable," he said.

Manjot added: "I did workshops (with director Simarpreet Singh) regarding my body language, way of speaking, etc. It's always good to unlearn a few things to get into the process of attempting something new.

"I was a little nervous on the first day, also thinking whether the viewers would like my character or not. But it was an amazing experience shooting for the show," he said.

"Chutzpah" also stars Varun Sharma, Gautam Mehra, Tanya Maniktala, Elnaaz Norouzi and Kshitij Chauhan among others, The show gives a sneak peak into the digital transformation of human identity in today's era.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and created and written by Amit Babbar and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, "Chutzpah" is directed by Simarpreet Singh. "Chutzpah" will premiere on SonyLIV on July 23.

