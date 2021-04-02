Manju Warrier starrer 'Chathur Mukham' to release on Apr 8

Chathur Mukham, said to be Malayalam’s first techno horror movie, will release on April 8.

Manju Warrier, Sunny Wayne and Alancier Ley Lopez play the lead roles. Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V are the directors.

Jiss Toms and Justin Thomas are the producers. Abhayakumar K and Anil Kurian are the writers. Abhinanandan Ramanujam is the cinematographer. Dawn Vincent is the music director.