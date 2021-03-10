Manju Warrier to make her Hindi debut opposite Madhavan in 'Ameriki Pandit' 

During the press conference of her forthcoming movie with Mammootty, The Priest, actress Manju Warrier was asked about the news regarding her Bollywood debut. But Manju refused to comment about the details of the project.

But now the exclusive news is that Manju Warrier, the numero uno actress of Malayalam is all set to make her Bollywood debut, opposite actor Madhavan. The title of the movie is Ameriki Pandit and the shooting for the movie has started in Bhopal.